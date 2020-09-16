VCs have backed a trendy Dutch e-bike start-up as demand accelerates

LONDON – As the pandemic forces people to rethink how they get from A to B, venture capitalists are looking to capitalize on companies offering new forms of transport.

VCs from Norwest Venture Partners, Felix Capital and Balderton Capital announced Wednesday that they had backed Dutch e-bike VanMoof with $40 million, just a few months after the company raised $13.5 million from tech investors.

Amsterdam-headquartered VanMoof, which has raised $73 million in total, said it will use the Series B funding to the further capitalize on a worldwide e-bike boom that has been fuelled by the coronavirus.

"E-bike adoption was an inevitable global shift that was already taking place for many years now but Covid-19 put an absolute turbo on it to the point that we're approaching a critical mass to transform cities for the better," said Ties Carlier, co-founder of VanMoof in a statement.

The company said its revenues have grown 10 times in the last 24 months to hit $100 million and the U.S. is now its third fastest growth market. During the worldwide lockdown, revenues climbed 220%, VanMoof said.

Colin Hanna, principal at Balderton, said the firm's "control over design and production" was a key advantage that allowed the company to "react nimbly and effectively to the crisis."

The new funding will help meet increased demand and reduce delivery times, VanMoof said. Some of it will also be used to set up a global e-bike repair service and software that works in conjunction with the company's e-bikes.