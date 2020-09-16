Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Overstock.com, Tapestry & more

Deutsche upgraded the luxury fashion company and owner of brands like Kate Spade and said it sees "sufficient upside."

"On the expense side, the company is working to right size costs to preserve capital, including $300M from its 'Acceleration Program'. While TPR's valuation on a P/E basis has rebounded somewhat from the March lows, it has not seen the same level of recovery as its manufacturing and specialty/footwear peers. ... .Lastly, we now see sufficient upside (25% from current levels) with revised EPS estimates as we incorporate a much faster than anticipated top-line recovery"