Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Overstock.com, Tapestry & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • RBC upgraded Lennar to outperform from sector perform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Tapestry to buy from hold.
  • Wedbush initiated Overstock.com as buy.
  • Credit Suisse raised its price target on Tesla to $400 from $280.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz to neutral from sell.
  • Needham raised its price target on Apple to $140 from $112.50.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy on Zillow.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home to outperform from in line.
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures after opening the newly renovated Apple Store at Fifth Avenue on September 20, 2019 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

RBC upgraded Lennar to outperform from sector perform

RBC said in its upgrade of the home builder that it's "well-positioned" to drive "above average returns."

"We believe LEN's strategic price/pace balance and internal initiatives will protect strong margins against cost inflation and drive core home builder returns higher, while upside remains from unlocking value in ancillary businesses (announced SPAC deal for Opendoor should unveil value of LEN's stake; eventual spin/sale of MF business)."

Deutsche Bank upgraded Tapestry to buy from hold

Deutsche upgraded the luxury fashion company and owner of brands like Kate Spade and said it sees "sufficient upside."

"On the expense side, the company is working to right size costs to preserve capital, including $300M from its 'Acceleration Program'. While TPR's valuation on a P/E basis has rebounded somewhat from the March lows, it has not seen the same level of recovery as its manufacturing and specialty/footwear peers. ... .Lastly, we now see sufficient upside (25% from current levels) with revised EPS estimates as we incorporate a much faster than anticipated top-line recovery"