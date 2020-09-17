Airline CEOs meet with White House in last-minute plea for more coronavirus aid

Airline CEOs met with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Thursday, making a last-minute attempt to convince officials to approve more coronavirus aid as mass job cuts are set to hit the industry next month.

Airlines received $25 billion in federal aid in the March CARES Act that prohibits them from cutting jobs through Sept. 30. With that date less than two weeks away, executives urged the White House to reach a deal on a new bailout package as more than 30,000 sector jobs are at risk starting next month.

The airline chiefs and labor unions that represent most of their workers are seeking another $25 billion that would preserve jobs through the end of March since a significant rebound in travel demand hasn't materialized this summer, with demand hovering at around 30% of last year's levels.

Executives that attended the meeting included American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly.

"We airline CEOs are here on behalf of the people that work for us ... keeping our country moving when our country is largely paralyzed," American's Parker said after exiting the meeting. "Without action they're going to be furloughed on Oct. 1 and it's not fair."