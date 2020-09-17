Biden's national polling lead shrinks slightly, but swing states show signs of trouble for Trump

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9, 2020.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is still leading President Donald Trump in the polls, but averages of national surveys show a trend toward a slightly tightening race with less than seven weeks until Election Day.

But Biden continues to hold his edge over the incumbent in a handful of crucial swing states, including some that Trump won in 2016.

The RealClearPolitics general election polling average on Thursday morning showed Biden with a 5.8-point lead over Trump. That spread has shrunk from the 7.2-point lead RCP displayed for Biden just two weeks earlier.

FiveThirtyEight's own polling tracker, which on Sept. 3 had Biden 7.3 points above Trump, now gives the Democratic challenger a 6.7-point advantage.

Individual polls of the race for the White House show a much wider variance. National surveys released this week from The Economist/YouGov and Reuters/Ipsos both put Biden up 9 points on Trump among likely voters. But Rasmussen – the president's favorite pollster, which has consistently found higher levels of support for him than other outfits – on Wednesday gave Trump his-first ever polling lead over Biden, by one point (which falls within its margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points).

But national polls are only part of the story, as any number of anxious Democratic voters will be quick to point out. In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton trounced Trump in the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes, but still lost the Electoral College.

That race came down to a series of upset victories by Trump in key swing states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida. Trump walked away with 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232.

RCP's swing-state tracker, however, shows Biden leading to varying degrees in all of those battleground states, as well as in North Carolina and Arizona, which Trump also won in 2016.

That polling tracker now gives Biden an overall spread of 3.7 points over Trump – a wider lead than it showed at the start of the month.

That shift appears to be driven by recent surveys of voters in Wisconsin and Arizona, both of which show Biden furthering his gains over Trump since the end of August.