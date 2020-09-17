Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Targeted lockdowns return to Europe; BioNTech buys vaccine production site

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Top U.S. health officials testified before a congressional subcommittee on Wednesday, speaking on public safety measures and expected timelines for vaccine approval and a return to "regular life." Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said face masks may provide more protection than an eventual vaccine, which he separately said could be widely distributed by the third quarter of next year

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 29.89 million
  • Global deaths: At least 941,345
  • U.S. cases: More than 6.63 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 196,831