Coronavirus live updates: Targeted lockdowns return to Europe; BioNTech buys vaccine production site

LIVE UPDATES
Top U.S. health officials testified before a congressional subcommittee on Wednesday, speaking on public safety measures and expected timelines for vaccine approval and a return to "regular life." Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said face masks may provide more protection than an eventual vaccine, which he separately said could be widely distributed by the third quarter of next year.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: