Op-ed: Does voting from overseas impact your tax status? Here's what U.S. expats need to know before they vote

As we approach the Nov. 3 presidential election, Americans living overseas question if they can vote and whether they should do it. One of the most frequently asked questions by these U.S. citizens who live abroad is: "Will voting from overseas in federal elections affect my U.S. tax status?"

The short answer is "no." If you vote for federal offices only, the act of voting will have no impact on your liability to pay state income tax or any other tax.

The U.S. is unique in that it taxes its citizens on their worldwide income, even when they live abroad and even if they are tax residents of a foreign country. Understandably, many U.S. expats worry that voting from overseas will result in them owing additional U.S. income taxes, and this makes them reticent to vote.

More from Personal Finance:

Experts say Americans need more aid now

Unemployment benefits are less than minimum wage

5 things to know about the payroll tax deferral

According to the U.S. Department of State, Americans abroad can vote by absentee ballot, and voting for candidates for federal offices will not affect a voter's federal or state tax liability. Federal elections include elections for president and vice president and for members of Congress. The right of a U.S. citizen to vote is a constitutional right that is not contingent on having filed or having paid U.S. income taxes. Voting for federal offices will therefore not create an additional federal or state income tax liability on the U.S. expat.

What about voting for state offices?

Some states consider voting in state/local elections as an indication that you remain a resident of the state although abroad, and therefore may be subject to state taxes. Therefore, if you vote for state or local offices, under state law, the act of voting could result in higher state income tax. This is due to how certain states tax former residents who maintain state domicile.

Domicile is a person's fixed, permanent and principal home in which they reside, or to which they intend to return after a temporary absence. States and countries generally agree that a person can have multiple residences, but they can only have one domicile.