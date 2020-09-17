A reality TV show wants to send its winning contestant to the International Space Station in 2023

A U.S. television production company called Space Hero announced on Thursday that it plans send the winning contestant of a reality TV show on a 10 day trip to the International Space Station.

The show is being produced by Propagate, a venture run by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, known for making U.S. adaptations of British shows like "The Office" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." The mission is scheduled for 2023 and Space Hero is working with Houston-based start-up Axiom Space to train the crew and manage the mission, as the winning candidate of the show will receive full training for the trip to the ISS and back.

"The series will search the entire globe for an everyday citizen with a deep love for space exploration. Space Hero will provide an opportunity for anyone from any background to become the first globally-elected space explorer to take part in a mission to the International Space Station," the company said in a news release.

Deadline first reported the company's announcement. While that report said the winner would fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, Axiom told CNBC that the launch provider has yet to be determined.

"Along with constructing and operating the world's first privately-funded commercial space station, Axiom is the industry leader today in offering NASA-level astronaut training and full-service crewed missions to the International Space Station to all interested customers," an Axiom spokesman said in a statement to CNBC.

Space Hero's show isn't the first Hollywood project to set its sights on the ISS, nor is it the first private space tourist launch that Axiom has booked. NASA confirmed in May that it is working with actor Tom Cruise to film a movie onboard the orbiting laboratory, and Axiom in March announced a deal with SpaceX to fly three privately paying space tourists on a 10-day ISS mission in the second half of 2021.