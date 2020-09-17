Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, CVS, Domino's, & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Truist initiated the medical device company and said it was "best-in-class."
"Boston Scientific is recognized as a global leader in the Medical Device space, with about $10 billion in annual sales coming from devices used to diagnose or treat medical conditions across a broad range of interventional medical specialties. Organic revenue growth should be best-in-class over the next 5 years, and we expect will be sustained in the high-single digits."
Piper initiated the pharmacy and drug store chain and said it's bullish on the company's margin expansion "potential."
"Bullish on CVS' ability to leverage its improving tech, driving approp. interventions. CVS is cheap at ~7x (38% disc to hist), should benefit further from '21 $900M run rate target Aetna synergies & '22 run rate $1.5-2B savings, both on track. See good margin expansion potential."