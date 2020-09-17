Why Snowflake's monster IPO reignited a debate in Silicon Valley about how to go public: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Ari Levy breaks down yesterday's blockbuster record-setting Snowflake IPO. Plus, CNBC's Kate Rooney explains why fintech firm Stripe is paying its employees $20,000 to leave San Francisco.

Snowflake shares tumble 10% a day after IPO surge

Shares of Snowflake closed down 10.39% Thursday, a day after the cloud company's blockbuster market debut. It's a sharp drop from Wednesday's close, when shares were up more than 111%, giving Snowflake a $70.4 billion market capitalization. The company's market cap dropped to $63.1 billion at Thursday's market close. The slide came amid a broader decline among tech stocks.

Sony announces PS5 price and release date: Starts at $399 and launches Nov. 12

Sony on Wednesday announced that the PlayStation 5 will start at $399.99 and goes on sale Nov. 12 in the U.S. The Sony PS5 will compete directly with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles. The PS5 Digital Edition, which does not have a disc drive, will cost $399.99. The "regular" version of the console will cost $499.99. Microsoft announced earlier this month that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale Nov. 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. The Microsoft Series X is slightly more powerful than the Series S and includes a disc drive for installing games while the Xbox Series S is smaller and will need to download games from the internet. Microsoft's system comes with an eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor — like the PS5 — but will have a better graphics card than Sony's rival machine.

TikTok set to IPO globally if Trump approves deal with Oracle, Walmart