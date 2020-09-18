5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

The big week for initial public offerings brings Unity to Wall Street on Friday. The video game software developer on Thursday evening priced shares at $52 after lifting the anticipated range Wednesday to $44 to $48 per share. Unity wraps up one of the busiest weeks for IPOs this year, highlighted by Wednesday's debut of Snowflake, which more than doubled in value to close the day with a market cap over $70 billion. Snowflake, which gave back about 10% on Thursday, was under some pressure in Friday's premarket.

Shares of Oracle fell 1.8% in the premarket after the Commerce Department announced Friday morning that it will ban U.S. business transactions with China-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok, starting Sunday. The news comes as Oracle was negotiating to take a minority stake in a global TikTok initial public offering on a U.S. stock exchange. Walmart was also aiming to take a stake. Last month, citing national security concerns, Trump signed an executive order that Beijing-based ByteDance sell or spin off TikTok's U.S. operations or face a ban.

Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday are both going to Minnesota, which has emerged as an unlikely battleground state in this year's election. They're expected to avoid Minneapolis, where the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a White police officer sparked a national reckoning on systemic racism. Trump visits Bemidji, about 200 miles north west of the city, while Biden swings through Duluth, 150 miles north east of the city on the banks of Lake Superior near to the Wisconsin border.

Two employees at Goldman Sachs' downtown New York City headquarters have tested positive for Covid-19, a company official told The New York Times. The two employees work on different floors. The Times reported that Goldman officials believe the cases came from exposure to the coronavirus outside the office, where more workers have been returning in recent weeks. "Our people's safety is our first priority and we are taking appropriate precautions to make sure our workplaces remain safe for those who choose to return," Leslie Shribman, a Goldman spokeswoman, told The Times. Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan Chase sent workers home after a company employee was found to be positive for the virus.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.