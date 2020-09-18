Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Israel locks down again ahead of High Holidays; EU strikes vaccine deal with Sanofi, GSK

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Global cases of the coronavirus have now crossed 30 million, as new infection rates remain stubbornly high in some countries and show early signs of resurgence in others. The U.S., India and Brazil hold the highest national case tallies — together the three countries account for over half of all reported global infections. The dramatic benchmark comes as experts warn of difficult fall and winter seasons ahead. 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 30.2 million
  • Global deaths: At least 946,673
  • U.S. cases: More than 6.67 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 197,655