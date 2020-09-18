As analysts get bullish on Domino's, these two fast-food stocks could have even more upside, trader says

Fast-food stocks are having their ups and downs.

Domino's Pizza was a bright spot on a difficult day for the overall market Thursday after Oppenheimer named the stock its top pick following a meeting with the fast-food operator's CEO. The firm said current forecasts underestimate Domino's same-store sales growth through 2021 and flagged what it said was a "medium-term unit growth opportunity."

Sixty-two percent of Wall Street firms have buy or overweight ratings on Domino's, according to FactSet.

But while Domino's shares have made significant strides this year, the rest of the fast-food cohort is all over the map in terms of performance:

To Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, shares of Domino's, Chipotle and McDonald's looked overbought at their current levels. McDonald's set an all-time high on Wednesday.

"There's some real reasons to be skeptical about this group, especially because we're moving into the winter months," Maley said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation," pointing to instances of renewed lockdowns in the Southern Hemisphere when Covid-19 cases reappeared during its winter months.

"I'm a little concerned," he said. "Having said that, there are two stocks that look pretty good, and if they rally much further, they're going to get some momentum behind them."

His first pick was Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, down nearly 16.5% year to date.

"The stock has broken above its 200-day moving average," Maley said, pointing to the chart. "It's also made a higher high above its June highs. That's bullish."