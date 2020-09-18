Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Beyond Meat, Dollar General,Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Raymond James upgraded Dave and Buster's to outperform from market perform.
  • Citi initiated Utz Brands as buy.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Beyond Meat to underweight from neutral.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Dollar General to $250 from $230.
  • Berenberg initiated Ambarella as buy.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot and Lowe's to perform from outperform.
  • Argus upgraded Foot Locker to buy from hold.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $515 from $480.
Foot Locker
Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Raymond James upgraded Dave and Buster's to outperform from market perform

Raymond James upgraded the stock after shares fell yesterday due to reports of a bankruptcy risk. The firm said the selloff was "overdone."

"We are upgrading shares of PLAY to Outperform (from Market Perform) as we believe the stock's 26% decline yesterday (in response to media reports highlighting bankruptcy risk) seems overdone and creates an attractive risk/reward. As detailed in its 2Q earnings release last week sales are recovering in re-opened units, weekly cash burn rate has improved to $2.5M-3.0M (including full rent and interest expense), and available cash is ~$190M."

Citi initiated Utz Brands as buy

Citi initiated the food snack company as buy and said it was poised to gain market share in the salty snack category.

"Utz is underpenetrated relative to its competitors. We believe UTZ will continue to narrow this gap of shelf-space presence over time, both through a focus on increasing organic sales (through more new products, more marketing and more distribution) as well as by acquiring complementary brands."