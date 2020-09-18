Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Beyond Meat, Dollar General,Tesla & more

Raymond James upgraded the stock after shares fell yesterday due to reports of a bankruptcy risk. The firm said the selloff was "overdone."

"We are upgrading shares of PLAY to Outperform (from Market Perform) as we believe the stock's 26% decline yesterday (in response to media reports highlighting bankruptcy risk) seems overdone and creates an attractive risk/reward. As detailed in its 2Q earnings release last week sales are recovering in re-opened units, weekly cash burn rate has improved to $2.5M-3.0M (including full rent and interest expense), and available cash is ~$190M."