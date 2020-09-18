In Photos: Crowd gathers in front of the Supreme Court to mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.

Large crowds gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer.

Photographs showed people leaving flowers and lighting candles on the courthouse steps, while some wrote messages thanking her. Mourners chanted "RBG" while some sang "Amazing Grace."

The American flag was flying at half staff outside the U.S. Supreme Court following Ginsburg's death. Ginsburg died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.The Brooklyn-born daughter of a Jewish immigrant from Russia was the second woman to rise to the bench of the nation's highest court. She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton to fill the seat vacated by Justice Byron White.