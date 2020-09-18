Skip Navigation
In Photos: Crowd gathers in front of the Supreme Court to mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

Large crowds gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer.

Photographs showed people leaving flowers and lighting candles on the courthouse steps, while some wrote messages thanking her. Mourners chanted "RBG" while some sang "Amazing Grace."

The American flag was flying at half staff outside the U.S. Supreme Court following Ginsburg's death. Ginsburg died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.The Brooklyn-born daughter of a Jewish immigrant from Russia was the second woman to rise to the bench of the nation's highest court. She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton to fill the seat vacated by Justice Byron White.

Flag lowered to half staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The American flag flies at half staff following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

Crowds gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn her passing 

People stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

A man takes a knee and raises a fist at a makeshift memorial on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court

A man raises his fist in the air as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

A young woman participates in a vigil

A girl holds a candle as people gather at a makeshift memorial for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

People continue to gather while wearing masks

People gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Bemidji, Minnesota about the death for Justice Ginsburg

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Tom Brenner | Reuters

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses reporters in Duluth, Minnesota

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly after Biden arrived from campaign events in Minnesota at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

A man raises a rainbow flag in honor of Justice Ginsburg 

A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Al Drago | Reuters

Mourners gather with signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court

Mourners gather during a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images
