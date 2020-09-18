Jeremy Siegel sees value stocks outperforming in 2021 as economy reopens, investors look for yield

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC he expects value stocks to "finally" outperform growth names in 2021, citing the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-time market bull appeared Friday on "Closing Bell," shortly after the major U.S. equity averages closed lower for the third consecutive week as a sell-off in tech stocks persisted.

"I think value will outperform over the next year with the reopening of the economy and the search for yield," he said.