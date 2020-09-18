Mike Santoli's market notes: Tech sellers on rallies, options trade unwind, key area for S&P 500

Slop and chop in a heavy tape somewhat in the sway of options/futures expiration machinations. Indexes sagging near but not yet to month-to-date lows. Tech still finds sellers on rallies.
Bulls looking at the way the S&P has found its footing several times in this 3310-3330 area, also where we closed Aug. 11 at the start of the final wild upside sprint. Bears see busted leadership and a market that, while soft, is not yet broadly oversold. Still well within "normal pullback/correction" mode but tough to handicap the direction of the next 5% even given that.