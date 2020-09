Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020.

Investors have been positioning for an extended period of volatility for days and months after the election and also the potential for a corporate tax hike next year that could hit tech, communications services and health care companies the hardest. according to Goldman Sachs strategists.

The stock market appears to be pricing a 53% chance for corporate tax hikes, nearly the same odds the prediction markets give a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress, according to the strategists.