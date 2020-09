Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stands on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020.

Tesla's so-called battery day is set for next Tuesday, Sept. 22, and analysts and investors alike are expecting big things from Elon Musk's electric car company.

"We expect the event to be potentially narrative changing for Tesla and the battery market," said Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley's auto analyst. Some of the key factors he's watching for include updates on Tesla's battery manufacturing and production efficiency.