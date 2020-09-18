'Thank you, RBG': Leaders react with sadness, shock to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

U.S. leaders and top politicians responded with shock and sadness Friday evening after the Supreme Court announced that Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

Here is a collection of the sentiments shared by some of the nation's former and current officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Hill's flags be lowered to half-staff while the White House did the same, according to spokespersons.