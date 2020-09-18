The TikTok and WeChat download bans, explained: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Deirdre Bosa explains the difference between the U.S. government download bans on TikTok and WeChat. Plus, Eamon Javers breaks down this week's coronavirus stimulus negotiations in Congress, and gives the details on why we aren't likely to see a completed deal anytime soon.
Trump to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday
The Commerce Department announced Friday morning that it will ban U.S. business transactions with Chinese-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok on Sunday.
The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to look at a deal in which Oracle would take a minority stake in TikTok and become a "trusted technology partner" for the company in the U.S.
Stimulus checks. The eviction ban. Unemployment benefits. Here's what relief measures you can rely on
It's a scary time for millions of Americans as Congress is still unable to reach a compromise on a stimulus package that could include another round of direct payments and more unemployment benefits.
Jobless rates are still high, and cases of the coronavirus show no sign of abating.
Yet even without a formal deal between Republicans and Democrats, a number of relief measures are still available to many.
'Pandemic fatigue' leads to resurgence of coronavirus in Europe where cases surge to fresh records in France and Spain
"Pandemic fatigue" has set in across parts of Europe where the outbreak is on the rise again in some countries that were hailed early on for stamping out massive outbreaks.
France and Spain are now seeing more new cases every day than they did when the virus originally peaked in the spring. Israel on Friday entered a second nationwide lockdown, shuttering restaurants, hotels, gyms and more, amid soaring new cases and as the Jewish High Holiday season begins. While epidemiologists expected autumn to be worse, the rapid resurgence comes ahead of the official start of fall on Tuesday.