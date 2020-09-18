The TikTok and WeChat download bans, explained: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Deirdre Bosa explains the difference between the U.S. government download bans on TikTok and WeChat. Plus, Eamon Javers breaks down this week's coronavirus stimulus negotiations in Congress, and gives the details on why we aren't likely to see a completed deal anytime soon.



Trump to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

The Commerce Department announced Friday morning that it will ban U.S. business transactions with Chinese-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok on Sunday. The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to look at a deal in which Oracle would take a minority stake in TikTok and become a "trusted technology partner" for the company in the U.S.

Stimulus checks. The eviction ban. Unemployment benefits. Here's what relief measures you can rely on

It's a scary time for millions of Americans as Congress is still unable to reach a compromise on a stimulus package that could include another round of direct payments and more unemployment benefits. Jobless rates are still high, and cases of the coronavirus show no sign of abating. Yet even without a formal deal between Republicans and Democrats, a number of relief measures are still available to many.

'Pandemic fatigue' leads to resurgence of coronavirus in Europe where cases surge to fresh records in France and Spain