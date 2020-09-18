Trump says U.S. will manufacture enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April

President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will manufacture enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April.

He said the U.S. will have at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year and "likely much more than that."

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I'll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes," Trump said at a White House press briefing.

Trump's forecast is at odds with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said earlier this week that the U.S. wouldn't start vaccinating people until November or December at the earliest and it would be limited. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said a vaccine wouldn't be widely available until the summer or early fall of next year.

Trump said "massive amounts" of the vaccine "will be delivered through our great military and the general is one of our best and he's ready to go."

"We are again very advanced on the vaccine, we think that sometime in the very near future we'll have it," he said. "We're... I would say I think I can say years ahead of scheduled what it would be if it were an administration other than this one."

There are currently three drugmakers backed by the U.S. in late-stage testing for potential vaccines. Earlier this week, the CDC outlined a sweeping plan to make a vaccine free to all Americans if and when one is approved for public use.

Public health experts have previously said that most Americans likely won't get immunized with a coronavirus vaccine until the middle of next year.

Whichever vaccine is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, it will likely be in short supply once it's cleared for public distribution, medical experts warn. The vaccine will likely require two doses at varying intervals, and states still face logistical challenges such as setting up distribution sites and acquiring enough needles, syringes and bottles needed for immunizations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.