UBS is 'very bullish on gold,' says prices could stay high longer

SINGAPORE — Gold prices — which surged nearly 30% this year — could rise further and remain high as global uncertainties persist, according to Swiss banking giant UBS.

"We are very bullish on gold. We think that the prices will go higher and what is interesting is we think it will stay higher for longer than expected," Yeoh Choo Guan, the bank's head of Asean global markets, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

She said the bank has raised its forecast for gold next year from $1,850 to $2,100 per ounce. Spot gold was trading at around $1,953 on Friday — roughly 29% higher than where it was at the start of the year.

An environment of negative real interest rates and global uncertainties, such as the upcoming U.S. presidential election, are among the reasons that have pushed investors to build up their gold holdings, said Yeoh.