Watch live: Trump speaks at a news conference

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at the White House, as he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden ramp up their attacks in the final weeks before the 2020 election.

Trump's presser in the White House briefing room comes on the heels of Biden's town hall in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, where the former vice president tore into the incumbent over the coronavirus pandemic and played up his blue-collar roots.

The president, who participated in his own town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday, defended his administration's response to the Covid-19 crisis, claiming he "up-played" the danger of the disease through his actions and saved lives.

After the news conference, Trump is set to depart the White House at 3:45 p.m. for Bemidji, Minnesota, to deliver remarks at a "Great American Comeback" event.

