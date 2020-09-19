Facebook is still struggling with election manipulation

Many people turn to Facebook for news, with almost 70% of adults in the United States using the platform in 2019, according to Pew Research Center. This large userbase means Facebook has a large effect on our society and our democracy. That was made evident in the 2016 presidential election.

Since 2017, Facebook has removed over 100 networks that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior, like the fake Russian news organization Peace Data. Facebook says it now works with 70 different third-party fact-checking partners and has greatly increased its ad transparency.

But the threats of 2020 will be much different than 2016. Watch CNBC's exploration of what Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are doing to protect the 2020 election, and whether those efforts will be enough.