And Emmy win for 'Schitt's Creek' or 'The Good Place' it

Heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, it may seem like the biggest competition will be between HBO and Netflix.

The two networks have the most nominations this year and have battled it out for the most wins over the last few years. HBO remains the reigning champion in that regard.

Still, the dogfight between HBO and Netflix is part of a much larger trend in the TV awards circuit: subscription-based services are creating more Emmy Award-nominated and -winning content.

In 2020, a disproportionate number of nominees do not require cable or satellite TV to be watched. Of the nearly 600 nominations for both the Creative Arts Emmys and the Primetime Emmys, 385 are held by 12 streaming or premium cable networks.

On the other hand, 25 traditional cable networks account for the 208 remaining nominations.

Netflix leads the pack with a record 160 nominations. The streaming service snagged nods for its drama shows "Ozark," "The Crown" "Unbelievable," and "Unorthodox," as well as for its comedies "Dead to Me" and "The Kominsky Method," as well as its competition series "Nailed It."

HBO, which held the previous record last year with 137 nominations, scored 107 nods this year, including 26 for its limited series "Watchmen," the most of any TV show this year.