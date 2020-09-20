Emmys 2020: The complete list of winners and nominees

"Why would you have an award show in the middle of a pandemic?" Jimmy Kimmel asks rows of empty seats at the Staples Center as the Emmy Award kicked off Sunday.

The tongue-and-cheek opener from veteran host Kimmel promises viewers a 72nd Emmy awards show like no other.

"No, seriously, why are we having an award show in the middle of a pandemic?" he asks as the team at ABC intercuts reaction shots and track laughter from previous Emmy ceremonies. "...What is happening tonight is not important. It's not going to stop Covid. It's not going to put out the fires. But it's fun and right now we need fun. My God do we need fun. This has been a miserable year. This has been a year of division, injustice, disease, Zoom school, disaster and death."

The event doesn't have an audience or a red carpet. Instead, nominees have been sent their own camera kit to broadcast live from their living rooms as Hollywood doles out trophies to TV's top talent in the first major entertainment industry ceremony since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pop TV darling "Schitt's Creek" got off to a strong start with Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy taking home the awards for best lead actress and best lead actress in a comedy series. Dan Levy, who also stars in the show, took home the top prize for writing for a comedy series. He also won the award for best direction of a comedy alongside Andrew Cividino.

And the winners are:

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Linda Cardellini — "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Issa Rae — "Insecure" (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross — "Blackish" (ABC)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

WINNER: Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Anthony Anderson — "Black-ish" (ABC)

Don Cheadle — "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Ted Danson — "The Good Place" (NBC)

Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy" (Hulu)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Dan Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil — "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Tony McNamara — "The Great" (Hulu)

Stefani Robinson — "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Michael Schur — "The Good Place" (NBC)

Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

David West Read, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

James Burrows — "Will & Grace" (NBC)

Gail Mancuso — "Modern Family" (ABC)

Daniel Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

Matt Shakman — "The Great" (Hulu)

Amy Sherman-Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy" (Hulu)

This story will be updated as the award winners are announced. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.