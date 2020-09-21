Why iPhone users are suddenly going wild creating custom looks for their home screens

iPhone users are using the latest iOS update to customize their home screen with new icons, photo boxes, and even entire color schemes.

The new iOS options match features long available for Android devices, which typically allow users to change nearly everything about the software's appearance. Prior to iOS 14, iPhone users were forced to have their apps in a grid of boxes.

But now, using a new widget feature in iOS 14 and a creative workaround using the Apple-made Shortcuts app, users can change the appearance of their icons, and basically make the iPhone's home screen look completely different.

Over the weekend, iPhone customization went viral. One video titled "How to make your iOS 14 home screen aesthetic AF" had over 24 million views on TikTok on Monday.

"I knew I needed to hop on as soon as iOS 14 launched," said Katarina Mogus, who made the video and is the founder of En Flique Creative, a company that advises brands on how to stand out on social media. "I was sitting in my room thinking, you know what, I love this, I'm just going to share it with everyone and teach other people how to make this look really cute as well."

She said she knew her followers would appreciate the video because they're typically interested in customization. Other iPhone customization tutorials she posted over the weekend have millions of views, too.

The customization craze is driving downloads: On Monday, Widgetsmith, an app used by Mogus, was the top free app on Apple's App Store in the United States. David Smith, the app's developer, tweeted on Friday that "Widgetsmith went viral on TikTok, which is a phase I don't even understand but is having a rather robust result on my life right now."

Widgetsmith has a free basic version, or costs $2 per month or $20 per year for a premium version with additional features. Photo Widget, a similar app for displaying photos on the home screen, was the top paid app. It costs $0.99 to download. Since Widgetsmith was launched on September 16 alongside iOS 14, it's been downloaded over 2 million times, according to an estimate from Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm.

Combining Widgetsmith with Color Widgets, the No. 2 free app on Monday, and Photo Widget, the No 3 free app, widget apps have been installed about 5 million times since iOS 14 was released on Sept. 16, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars of sales, according to Sensor Tower's estimate. About 38% of the downloads have been in the United States.

Mogus doesn't have business relationships with widget app makers, but she is also capitalizing on the home screen customization trend with an Etsy store, where she sells digital images and wallpaper for iPhone customizers.