Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Oracle, Snowflake, Boeing & more

Stifel said in its upgrade of the designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment that Lam's valuations were "compelling."

"We believe the recent weakness in the group (that can be attributed to several factors including concerns on worsening China trade tensions and potential memory capex cuts) has brought shares to more attractive valuations, which support our more favorable rating. Fundamentally, while we still have concerns on near-term memory capex plans, we are incrementally more positive on 2021 wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending and believe it will be up from 2020 levels."