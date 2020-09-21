Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Oracle, Snowflake, Boeing & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Stifel said in its upgrade of the designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment that Lam's valuations were "compelling."
"We believe the recent weakness in the group (that can be attributed to several factors including concerns on worsening China trade tensions and potential memory capex cuts) has brought shares to more attractive valuations, which support our more favorable rating. Fundamentally, while we still have concerns on near-term memory capex plans, we are incrementally more positive on 2021 wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending and believe it will be up from 2020 levels."
Piper said in its upgrade of Dunkin' that it sees consistent execution and "favorable" exposure to suburban and rural markets.
"Our thesis is predicated on a 1.) low ticket, high frequency offering, 2.) franchise business model that has transferred operating risk and maintains a healthy partnership with franchise operators, 3.) exposure to suburban markets, an East Coast re-opening, and less reliance on urban/central business district sales, and 4.) an experience that is not replicable at home. Under this framework we expect rather consistent execution, and enough performance to support its total return policies."