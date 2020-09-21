Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Oracle, Snowflake, Boeing & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stifel upgraded Lam Research to buy from hold.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin' Brands to overweight from neutral.
  • Summit Insights initiated Snowflake as sell.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Western Digital.
  • Goldman Sachs added Raytheon and Boeing to the conviction buy list.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Capri Holdings to overweight from equal weight.
  • RBC upgraded Oracle to outperform from sector perform.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded UPS to outperform from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry to overweight from neutral.
  • Citi raised its price target on Apple to $125 from $112.50.
The Boeing Co. manufacturing facility stands in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., on Monday, May 4, 2020. Boeing is restarting its 787 operations at the plant for the first time since April 8, including all operations that were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ABC News reported.
Sam Wolfe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Stifel upgraded Lam Research to buy from hold

Stifel said in its upgrade of the designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment that Lam's valuations were "compelling."

"We believe the recent weakness in the group (that can be attributed to several factors including concerns on worsening China trade tensions and potential memory capex cuts) has brought shares to more attractive valuations, which support our more favorable rating. Fundamentally, while we still have concerns on near-term memory capex plans, we are incrementally more positive on 2021 wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending and believe it will be up from 2020 levels."

Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin' Brands to overweight from neutral

Piper said in its upgrade of Dunkin' that it sees consistent execution and "favorable" exposure to suburban and rural markets.

"Our thesis is predicated on a 1.) low ticket, high frequency offering, 2.) franchise business model that has transferred operating risk and maintains a healthy partnership with franchise operators, 3.) exposure to suburban markets, an East Coast re-opening, and less reliance on urban/central business district sales, and 4.) an experience that is not replicable at home. Under this framework we expect rather consistent execution, and enough performance to support its total return policies."