Still no stimulus check? These IRS deadlines could apply to you

If you still haven't received your full stimulus check, there may still be time to get your information to the IRS and get your payment this year. The government has sent out millions of checks in amounts of up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for dependents under 17. Still, some people were shut out of the $1,200 payment, or did not receive the $500 for which their children were eligible. Two upcoming IRS deadlines could let those who do not typically file tax returns submit their information to the agency in order to get the money for which they qualify this year.

Sept. 30 deadline for dependent payments

If you receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Department of Veterans Affairs or Railroad Retirement Board benefits, you have until Sept. 30 to enter information on your dependent children in the IRS non-filer online portal. The deadline specifically applies to people in those categories who did not use the tool before May 5, according to the IRS. Those who submitted information after May 5 will automatically receive payments for their dependents in October, according to the tax agency. Those who miss the Sept. 30 deadline will instead receive a credit when they file their tax returns next year. The additional payments will come the same way the initial checks were sent, either through direct deposit or mailed paper checks. Those who are expecting more money can check their status on the Get My Payment tool.

Oct. 15 deadline for non-filers