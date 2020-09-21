Oracle can now claim to be hosting 'two most important sites of our generation' — TikTok and Zoom

The logos of the Chinese video portal TikTok and the US software and hardware manufacturer Oracle Corporation can be seen on a smartphone and screen on September 14, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

SINGAPORE — Facebook and Google will likely be the losers in a deal to keep video-sharing app TikTok operational in the United States, an academic told CNBC on Monday.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has in principle approval a deal where enterprise software maker Oracle and retail giant Walmart will partner TikTok in the U.S. Shortly after the president's comments, Oracle said it was chosen as TikTok's secure cloud provider and will become a minority investor with a 12.5% stake in the company.

The deal "is somewhere between a new vendor agreement in cloud and a joint venture, all with the goal of satisfying the U.S. and creating value for the owners," Jason Davis, associate professor of entrepreneurship and family enterprise at INSEAD, said on "Capital Connection."

He said the deal was "interesting" for Oracle, and that he thinks TikTok Global would likely strip out Google's cloud infrastructure on its platform in favor of Oracle.

For its part, Oracle has has struggled to compete against the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services. A report from research firm Gartner indicated in 2019, the latter three companies all picked up more cloud revenue than Oracle. Microsoft appeared to be the front runner in the race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations until Sept. 13, when it announced that TikTok's Beijing-based parent company ByteDance had rejected its bid.

TikTok said in a statement Saturday that Oracle will be responsible for "hosting all US user data and securing associated computer systems to ensure US national security requirements are fully satisfied."

"Now, Oracle can actually claim to be hosting what might be the two most important sites of our generation — both TikTok and Zoom. And, they take away a good chunk of equity in TikTok in the process," Davis said. "For them, it's a quite an interesting deal."

Earlier this year, Zoom selected Oracle to expand its cloud infrastructure, and passed up on industry leaders Amazon Web Services, Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft's Azure Cloud. The video conferencing platform saw its popularity soar due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced many people to work and learn remotely.