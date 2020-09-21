Pullback for bank stocks a 'buying opportunity' for JPMorgan, Piper Sandler's Jeff Harte says

Pedestrians pass a JPMorgan Chase & Co. bank branch near the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

A slide in bank stocks has created a "buying opportunity" for some of the largest American banks, Piper Sander's Jeff Harte told CNBC on Monday.

Global bank stocks were under pressure on Monday following a series of stories that alleged many banks had moved allegedly illicit funds, based on leaked documents from the Treasury Department. Harte said on "Squawk Box" that there was no one reason for the bank stocks to decline and the fallout from the stories was not a near term concern.