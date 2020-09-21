Stock sell-off accelerates and is expected to get worse before it gets better

A man walks near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 31, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Stock investors focused on new worries about the coronavirus and economy, selling into a market Monday that was already technically shaken and set for further declines. But Monday's sharp sell-off was different than the September slump that has centered on tech and growth stocks. Instead it was led by the cyclical names that had been gaining on expectations for a recovering economy, and not so much by the frothy growth names that have been correcting. "Things had to have changed for investors to be so nervous," said Sam Stovall, chief market strategist at CFRA. "With Europe starting to see a sharp increase in Covid cases, does that mean they 're going to reimpose shutdowns?" The U.K. government's top scientists warned the country could expect to see almost 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day in mid-October if no action is taken. Another factor is the political uncertainty following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Republicans moving to replace her immediately and Democrats pushing for a delay until after the inauguration in January. That has intensified an already contentious divide, increases election uncertainties, and makes it less likely Congress will working together on a stimulus package to support the economy, analysts said.

"Because the recovery from the earlier Sept. 8 low was so anemic, it was an indication that the market needed to go through more backing and filling before it's ready to advance," said Stovall. Technical analysts say the market has seen a breakdown that could take the S&P 500 to its 200-day moving average at 3,104 or even lower. "Psychologically, we'll probably see 3,200, maybe even today," said Scott Redler, a technical strategist and partner with T3Live.com. "That's a compelling level to test some longs, closer to the 200-day moving average." The S&P 500 was already down more than 7% from its early September high as of the closing bell Friday . The 200-day moving average is is a technical indicator broadly watched by many investors, not just technical analysts. It literally is the average closing price of a stock or index over the past 200 days and is looked at as a momentum indicator. It often acts as support in a declining market, but if it is broken, it could be a sign of more selling. At midday, the major indexes were off sharply, led by a 2.9% decline in the Dow. The S&P 500 was down 2.2% at 3,246, and tech-heavy Nasdaq, which had been leading the selling previously, was off just about 1.3%.