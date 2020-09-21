Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nikola, JPMorgan Chase, Roku, Apple, Delta & more

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., gestures while speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global Markets Conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Nikola, General Motors — Nokola tanked more than 20% after announcing its founder Trevor Milton is voluntarily resigning. Earlier this month, the electric carmaker was accused by Hindenburg Research of making false statements about Nikola's technology in order to grow and secure partnerships with auto companies, including General Motors. GM announced earlier this month that it's taking an 11% stake in Nikola worth about $2 billion. Shares of GM lost more than 6%.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase —Deutsche Bank dropped more than 7%, while JPMorgan Chase fell over 4%, leading the declines in the financial sector after a new report found that several global banks allegedly moved illicit funds over the past two decades. Citing confidential documents submitted by banks to the U.S. government, BuzzFeed and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported the banks' internal compliance officers flagged a total of more than $2 trillion in transactions between 1999 and 2017 as possible money laundering or other criminal activity.

Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Alphabet — Shares of mega-cap technology companies fell broadly on Monday, continuing their spiral that started in early September. Microsoft and Apple lost 1% and Amazon fell nearly 2%. Facebook dipped 2.3% and Alphabet lost fell 2.5%.

Oracle, Walmart — Oracle and Walmart shares rose 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively after President Donald Trump said over the weekend he approved a deal in which the two companies would partner with social video app TikTok in the U.S. "I approved the deal in concept," Trump said Saturday.

Roku — The streaming video stock jumped nearly 15% after Roku struck a deal with NBCUniversal, CNBC's parent company. The deal will make NBC's Peacock streaming service available on Roku devices. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said last week that the new streaming service has 15 million sign-ups.

Illumina — Shares of the biotech company fell more than 8% after the company announced an $8 billion deal for Grail, a cancer screening company. Illumina founded Grail in 2016 before later spinning it off. Grail shareholders will get a mix of stock and cash at the close of the deal and future payments tied to Grail's revenue, according to a news release.

Norwegian Cruise Line — The cruise operator slipped more than 8%, as did shares of Royal Caribbean, on the back of rising coronavirus numbers. The two companies submitted a report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention providing a set of health and safety protocols, aimed at allowing their return to sea, according to Reuters. Carnival Corporation slid more than 7%.

Delta Air Lines — The airline company's stock slid more than 9% amid broad weakness in the sector as Covid-19 cases climb. United Airlines was also down 9%, while JetBlue shed 8%. Southwest fell 7%, while American slid more than 6%.

—CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.