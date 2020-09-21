Tech sell-off isn't over because investors are not scared enough yet, MKM says

The sharp sell-off in technology stocks could continue as sentiment in the high-flying names has room to become even more downbeat, MKM Partners strategist JC O'Hara said.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet are all down at least 9.9% for September. Apple and Facebook, specifically, have plunged more than 16% over that time period. Those steep declines come amid valuation concerns for the best-performing group on Wall Street since the market's late-March rebound.