Value investor Chris Davis likes 'cheap' bank stocks despite coronavirus challenges

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Value investor Chris Davis told CNBC on Monday that bank stocks are among the most attractive opportunities in the market, with the sector experiencing significant declines in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors. The valuations are cheap, yet they are prepared for this. They're weathering it," Davis said on "The Exchange." "These have been income-statement events, so we love the banks."