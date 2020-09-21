Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The "Fearless Girl" statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on June 29, 2020 in New York City.

Concerns over another wave of coronavirus cases came as the U.K. reportedly considers another national lockdown to stop an increase in infections . Top U.K. government scientists said that, without further action, the country's infection rate could reach 50,000 per day. In Washington, negotiations for a new coronavirus stimulus bill could become more complicated after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg , which could lead to a bitter nomination process ahead of the election.

Existing home sales data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are on the agenda for Tuesday.

