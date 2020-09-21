What to watch today: Wall Street to continue three straight weeks of selling

BY THE NUMBERS

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) dropped in the premarket after an industry panel submitted its proposals for heightened health protocols to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as cruise lines seek a full return to sailing. The proposals include testing of guests and crew members, the use of masks and enhanced sanitation procedures. Illumina (ILMN), a maker of gene sequencing technology, will buy privately held Grail, a developer of a test for early detection of cancer, for $8 billion in cash and stock. Illumina founded Grail in 2016 and already owns a large stake, and the $8 billion includes consideration it will essentially pay itself as a Grail stakeholder. Walmart is starting a private label clothing line, hoping to take market share from bankrupt retailers like J.C. Penney and others whose sales have fallen, like Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M). Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is seeking to cut oil and gas production costs by up to 40%, according to a Reuters report. The cost-cutting review is expected to be completed this year. Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal has reached a deal with Roku (ROKU) that will add the company's Peacock streaming service and keep other NBC content on the Roku platform. NBCUniversal is the parent of CNBC. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk told employees the company has a chance to deliver a record number of vehicles during the third quarter, according to Electrek.

