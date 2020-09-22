Blame the system for FinCen files, not the banks, experts urge

HSBC's U.K. headquarters are seen at the Canary Wharf financial district of London on July 31, 2018.

LONDON — The leaked FinCen files which sent banking stocks tumbling on Monday should be viewed as exposing flaws in the regulatory system, not wrongdoing by banks, several financial crime experts have told CNBC.

The files, obtained by Buzzfeed and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released over the weekend, contain Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed with the U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCen, between 1999 and 2017. The suspicious transactions outlined in the documents total $2 trillion.

The SARs were filed by several of the world's largest banks and financial institutions in relation to transactions they were making on clients' behalf. They have emphasized increased expenditure on compliance systems in recent years and denied any conscious wrongdoing.

However, Octavio Marenzi, CEO of capital markets consultancy Opimas, told CNBC on Monday that the ire directed towards the banks "missed the point entirely," since banks filing SARs is evidence of them working within the regulatory system.

"To claim that the very regulatory reports the banks are required to make is proof that the banks have been violating the regulation reveals a basic lack of understanding of anti-money laundering rules," Marenzi said, adding that the implication that banks are "knowingly and willingly helping terrorists is just a bit silly."

"Action has been taken, it has been taken repeatedly, and it has cost the banks billions in fines. All banks that we know of are very eager to obey both the spirit and letter of the law and have gone to great lengths to do so, investing large amounts in personnel and technology to identify any problematic cases," he said.