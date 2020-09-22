Boris Johnson says UK is at a 'perilous turning point' and tells Brits to work from home

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain was at a "perilous turning point" and that he had to act now to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a marked change in tone, Johnson reversed the lifting of lockdown measures in the country, telling people to work from home once again if possible.

He warned that the new measures, which include the early closing of pubs and restaurants from Thursday, could be in place for up to six months.

It comes after a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days which have led to localized lockdown measures in parts of northern England. Groups of more than six people are also no longer allowed to meet up.

To date, the country has reported over 400,000 coronavirus cases and 41,877 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

- Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.