Coronavirus live updates: Europe turns to curfews, army to slow spread; Lowe's unveils contacless lockers

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Colder temperatures are setting in around the world and nations are bracing for a spike in coronavirus transmission. With fewer outdoor activities available, and a simultaneous seasonal flu season, health experts warn infection rates are likely to tick up. European nations are preparing for the shift with curfews on pubs and bars, and with tighter restrictions on residents.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 31.34 million
  • Global deaths: At least 965,294
  • U.S. cases: More than 6.85 million 
  • U.S. deaths: At least 199,890