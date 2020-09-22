Delivering Alpha 2020 Agenda

September 30, 2020 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor and Events Strategy, Vice President

Navigating the Economy Through Crisis

The 77th U.S. Treasury Secretary joins us for a live discussion about the U.S. economic recovery, additional stimulus and more.

Steven Mnuchin, 77th Secretary of the Treasury

Interviewed by Becky Quick, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor,

International Alpha

In many ways, the pandemic has caused a turn toward deglobalization. While it remains to be seen if this trend continues, investors can now examine many regions and countries as stand-alone investment plays. We'll speak to some of the biggest names in global investing to find out where in the world they are finding alpha now.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Tsai, Alibaba Group Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman; Brooklyn Nets Owner

John Vaske, Temasek Head, Americas and Head, Agribusiness

Moderator: Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor

Alpha Influencers

In a tumultuous market environment, with interest rates, political uncertainty, social upheaval and shifting stakeholder focus, we speak with three of the world's most influential investors to get their views and thoughts on best strategies and solutions for achieving alpha with investments and beyond.

H.E Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Public Investment Fund Governor; Aramco Chairman

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Robert Smith, Vista Equity Partners Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Moderator: David Faber, CNBC "Squawk on the Street" Co-Anchor

Pandemics, Politics and Alpha

In a year defined by a global pandemic, social unrest and an election, how should investors be navigating the multiple pressures/risks to the market? Where are the opportunities and what is the real impact of politics and pandemics beyond November?

Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO

Afsaneh Beschloss, RockCreek Group Founder and CEO

Moderator: Brian Sullivan, CNBC "Worldwide Exchange" Anchor and Senior National Correspondent

Concurrent Sessions

Real Estate: Finding Opportunities Today and Tomorrow

Sponsored and programmed by Nuveen

Join us as we explore the impact of the pandemic on real estate, economic drivers behind opportunity and weakness, and some of the shifts that will occur in real estate as a result of the pandemic.

Take away critical insight into:

· Where we see opportunity and weakness today across sectors

· The critical role public and private partnership will play in aiding recovery in certain sectors and markets

· Why alternative subsectors offer opportunity to enhance value

· The longer-term impacts to real estate resulting from the pandemic

Carly Tripp, Nuveen Chief Investment Officer, Americas

Interviewer: Karen Finerman, Metropolitan Capital Advisors Co-Founder and CEO

Finding Equilibrium in a Rapidly Changing Liquidity Environment

Sponsored and programmed by FlexShares

Business and government responses to the pandemic sent shocks through the financial markets and as a result, the underlying fundamentals are different and unique and liquidity has become paramount. In this session we will discuss how institutional investors have been approaching liquidity and balancing the search for yield as we move into 2021.

Peter Yi, CFA, Northern Trust Director of Short Duration Fixed Income and Head of Taxable Credit Research

Interviewer: Vernon Biggs, Northern Trust Institutional Business Dev. Executive

Asset Managers: Going Big From Home

Sponsored and programmed by Interactive Brokers

This session will share best practices to quickly set up/expand your business with access to trading the widest array of products and instruments, globally, while limiting your expense. With current global instability, we will address how businesses streamline the entire process in a timely manner, while operating and thriving in a remote work environment.

Brett Goldstein, Interactive Brokers Director of Hedge Fund Sales

Additional speaker to be announced

Moderator: Guy Adami, Private Advisor Group Director of Advisor Advocacy

Investing Amid 2020's Unprecedented Market

Powered by CNBC PRO

CNBC's Dom Chu, Bob Pisani and Mike Santoli will provide their perspectives from covering the 2020 market turmoil, what we can learn from it and what history can tell us about where we might go from here.

Dominic Chu, CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent

Bob Pisani, CNBC On-Air Stocks Editor

Michael Santoli, CNBC Senior Markets Commentator

The Alpha of Inclusion

A conversation examining the opportunity of investing with diversity, providing access to capital for minority-run businesses, investing in those businesses, and how these investments have delivered returns both in terms of alpha and in terms of good.

Carla Harris, Morgan Stanley Vice-Chairman, Global Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor

Kewsong Lee, The Carlyle Group Chief Executive Officer

Moderator: Sharon Epperson, CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent

The Alpha of Apollo

One of the year's most prolific dealmakers discusses lessons of the past and future opportunities as the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Joshua Harris, Apollo Global Management Co-Founder

Interviewer: Leslie Picker, CNBC Reporter

The Activist ESG Investor

The pandemic, a greater focus on racial justice and major weather events have increased interest in ESG and sustainable investing this year. But measuring ESG investments in terms of their returns versus their impact has never been a clear-cut task. This panel of investors shares how they influence change and achieve alpha with a proactive, ESG agenda.

Jeff Ubben, Inclusive Capital Partners Founder

John Rogers, Ariel Investments Chairman, CO-CEO and Chief Investment Officer

Moderator: Sara Eisen, CNBC "Closing Bell" Co-Anchor

The World According To Chamath

From "let them fail" to leading the SPAC attack – one of the year's biggest newsmakers in the investment world joins us to share his perspective on the schism in capitalism, the opportunity in failure and where to look for alpha next.

Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Moderator: Scott Wapner, CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report" Host