Elon Musk says Tesla deliveries will rise 30% to 40% in 2020

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's 2020 annual shareholder meeting and battery day presentation that he expects vehicle deliveries to increase by 30 to 40 percent over last year, when the company reported deliveries of 367,500 vehicles. That implies deliveries of between 477,750 and 514,500 cars, a range that encompasses the 500,000 cars the company has previously said it would deliver this year.

Musk said, Tesla owners for their word-of-mouth marketing to prospective Tesla owners:

"In 2019, we had 50% growth. And I think we'll do really pretty well in 2020, probably somewhere between 30 to 40 percent growth, despite a lot of very difficult circumstances. I mean there's so many – you know, pandemic, wildfires. There's like a whole bunch of difficult production issues. But thanks to the hard work of the Tesla team and a lot of innovative approaches to overcoming issues, we're able to still see significant growth in one of the most difficult… in fact, I say probably the most difficult year of Tesla's existence."

Musk also teased forthcoming updates to the company's automated driving systems which it has marketed as a "Full Self Driving" option for $8,000.

Due partly to Covid-19 health orders that limit the size of in-person gatherings, Tesla postponed the annual meeting from July to Sept. 22, 2020 this year. The company previously held its shareholder meetings at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California but moved it to Fremont, where its U.S. vehicle assembly plant is based. Shareholders parked and sat in their cars at the meeting, which Musk characterized as a "drive-in."

The shareholder meeting took place in conjunction with a "battery day" presentation, where Tesla confirmed that it is making its own battery cells at a facility in Fremont.

Joining Musk on stage, Tesla's senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, Drew Baglino, described the new cells as a "large tabless cell," with a "shingled spiral" design. The cells are larger than the ones Tesla purchases from Panasonic and other suppliers, and offer "thermal benefits" which make them appropriate for use in electric vehicles which need to be re-charged quickly and on a regular basis over a long life.

Tesla says it aims to produce 10 gigawatt hours worth of these battery cells at its pilot plant within a year. Musk noted that whatever cells it produces in Fremont would be supplemental to 100 gigawatt hours worth of cells it buys from suppliers.

On Monday, Musk warned that the advances announced at battery day won't find their way into mass production until 2021, sending the company's stock down about 6% ahead of the event on Tuesday.

Those who wanted to attend had to obtain a winning lottery-style ticket (or other special access) to the meeting. Otherwise, shareholders could log into a website to ask questions to be answered during the live-streamed event.