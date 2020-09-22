Satellite start-up ICEYE raises $87 million to build network with goal to see anywhere 4 times a day

Finnish start-up ICEYE will further expand its business thanks to the company's largest infusion of capital yet, with plans to have a network of satellites that can image anywhere in the world as much as four times a day.

ICEYE closed an $87 million round of venture capital fundraising, led by its prior investor True Ventures, which brings the company's total funding to date to $152 million. Notably, ICEYE co-founder and CEO Rafal Modrzewski told CNBC that his company was aiming to raise $60 million but found more investor demand than it expected – with the COVID-19 pandemic not affecting investment in private space companies as badly as feared earlier this year.

The company's business is based upon combining a special type of imagery with a form factor the size of a suitcase – reducing the cost of launching multiple satellites to create a network that can image places on Earth multiple times a day.

ICEYE has launched five satellites since its first in 2018, and plans to launch another four satellites this year and at least eight satellites next year. The imagery, known as synthetic aperture radar (or SAR), allows a satellite to capture images at any time, even at night or through cloud cover.

Its goal is to have a network, or constellation, of 18 satellites in orbit that can image any place on the ground at least four times a day.

"And there virtually isn't a satellite that's exactly the same as the others, as ... the satellites that are going up, especially the ones that are going up next year, are going to be more capable and allow users to see more and and see faster," Modrzewski said. "We actually can reprogram the hardware that's already in orbit to enable new services."

Founded in 2015, ICEYE now has about 200 employees and plans to use part of the new fundraising to further grow its headcount. Modrzewski emphasized that ICEYE's "spacecraft is fully designed and then assembled in-house," which requires "a very large engineering team." The company's satellites can now deliver imagery with a resolution of 0.25 meters, capable of distinguishing one car from another on the road. And adding more satellites to orbit will further enhance the distinctions ICEYE's satellites can make.