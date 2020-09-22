House Democrats push to renew efforts for second round of $1,200 stimulus checks

People gather outside of an apartment complex with the intention to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., August 10, 2020.

The stimulus stalemate has left lawmakers at odds over how to get more relief to millions of Americans who need it.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans attempted to get a smaller bill through Congress as the standoff between both parties continues.

But that relief bill did not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, a measure that both parties had all but signed off on.

House Democrats pushed back on the exclusion on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"The economic impact payments must be made because the rent must be paid," said Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

"If we do not do this, we will put persons at risk of being evicted at a time when we are having a pandemic that is still taking lives in this country," he said.

Green also said a new Government Accountability Office report that found the Treasury Department does not have adequate data on the number of people who qualify for the first stimulus checks, but who have not yet received them, is cause for concern.

The number excluded, including gig workers, could be in the millions, he said. The IRS is in the process of mailing letters to about 9 million Americans to notify them that they may be eligible for the money.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also spoke out about the prospect of a second round of payments, asking Mnuchin, "Yes or no, do you believe another stimulus check could help stabilize the economy?"