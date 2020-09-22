The U.S. entrepreneur behind Ireland's vast rural broadband plan says it's 3 years ahead of schedule

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US business man David McCourt who leads The Irish Broadband consortium sign the National Broadband plan.

DUBLIN — Ireland's 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) plan to connect rural areas to high-speed broadband is on track to be delivered in under 10 years, according to the firm leading the rollout.

David McCourt is the chairman of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the vehicle created by U.S. media and telecoms investment firm Granahan McCourt, which won the National Broadband Plan contract.

He told CNBC that despite some hurdles in the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, the project could be completed in around seven years, under the originally slated 10 years.

The 25-year contract, which will see NBI manage the network after completion, was signed in November 2019. It brings together several firms and contractors to build the infrastructure to connect 540,000 premises (roughly 1.1 million people in a country of nearly 5 million) with high-speed broadband.

First proposed in 2012, the National Broadband Plan has been a protracted and at times controversial process.

Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and electricity utility ESB, pulled out of the bidding in 2017. Eir, Ireland's largest telco, exited in early 2018 citing "uncertainty on a range of regulatory and pricing issues."

In October 2018, Communications Minister Denis Naughten resigned over meetings with McCourt that had not been documented. An independent inquiry found that the meetings did not unduly influence the bidding process.

Ultimately the contract was awarded to National Broadband Ireland with surveying and work commencing in early 2020 — but the coronavirus lockdown disrupted that process.

"Obviously Covid is disrupting the whole world so it would be a lie to tell you it hasn't been a pain in the neck in more ways than one," McCourt told CNBC.

Travel restrictions and social distancing made it difficult for surveyors to travel the country and work together.

"For the first 30 days that was disruptive but I think we've worked our way through that," he said.

Other companies and subcontractors involved include network operator Enet, Nokia, and telecom and construction firms Actavo, KN Group and the Kelly Group.