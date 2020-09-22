Microsoft unveils Azure Orbital, competing with Amazon to connect satellites to the cloud

An AWS Ground Station satellite antenna at one of the company's data center in Boardman, Oregon.

Microsoft will offer a new service called Azure Orbital that connects satellites directly to its cloud computing network, the company announced at its Ignite conference Tuesday.

The service will begin in a "private preview" to a select group of Microsoft customers. Earlier this month CNBC reported on Microsoft's plans to challenge the Ground Station service that's available from Amazon Web Services. Amazon and Microsoft are the two largest providers of cloud infrastructure, with data centers in far-flung places that can host websites and run applications using a variety of computing and storage services.

"With access to low-latency global fiber networks and the global scale of Microsoft's cloud services, customers can innovate quickly with large satellite datasets," Yves Pitsch, a principal product manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. "The cloud is central to both modern communications scenarios for remote operations and the gathering, processing, and distributing the tremendous amounts of data from space."

Azure Orbital has signed up satellite companies Amergint, Kratos, Kongsberg Satellite Services, and Viasat as partners, Pitsch wrote.