Planned Parenthood launches ad campaign to oppose Trump pick to replace Ginsburg on Supreme Court

A demonstrator opposed to the Senate Republican health-care holds a sign that reads "I Stand With Planned Parenthood' while marching near the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The political arm of reproductive-rights group Planned Parenthood is launching its first ad against pushing ahead with nominating a Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

With just under 45 days until Election Day, super PAC Planned Parenthood Votes told CNBC on Tuesday that the ad will be part of a much broader fight against President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans. The ad is titled "Protect Justice Ginsburg's Legacy Protect the People's Seat."

The six-figure ad buy will initially target voters in the key states of Arizona, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania. Trump won all four states in 2016, although polls show Democratic nominee Joe Biden competitive or leading in each.

The ad leads with Ginsburg's dying wish that she "will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The ad goes on to say that "Donald Trump wants to replace her with another Supreme Court justice before the election, against her dying wish."