If you’re home-rich but cash-poor, here’s what to know about reverse mortgages

If you're thinking about a reverse mortgage, be prepared to learn a lot about a complicated financial commitment.

With a reverse mortgage, you can convert part of the equity in your home into cash instead of selling, provided you're at least 62 years old. As long as you continue paying taxes and maintaining the home, you cannot be evicted.

It may sound like the answer to your retirement cash prayers, but complexity and costs are among the factors to consider.

Here's how it works. Instead of a debt that gets lower as you make payments to the bank for a regular mortgage, a reverse mortgage is the exact opposite.

You draw out funds and interest builds up, while the balance grows larger and you hold less equity in your home.

Keep in mind, you must use the funds to first pay off any existing mortgage on your home.

For loans insured by the federal government, the amount you can borrow depends on the age of the youngest borrower, current interest rates and either your home's appraised value or the $765,600 maximum set by the Federal Housing Administration — whichever is smaller.

You don't repay the lender until you permanently move out or die.

Payments to you vary widely with different types of reverse mortgages. Possibilities include a one-time payment, monthly payments, or leaving the funds in a line-of-credit that can grow over time if unused or some combination of options.

Most popular is the variable-rate home equity conversion mortgage, according to Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. This type of mortgage, aka an HECM, is insured by the Federal Housing Administration and offers several payment options.

Other arrangements are the proprietary reverse mortgage, a private loan backed by a company, and the single-purpose reverse mortgage offered by some state or local government agencies.