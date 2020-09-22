'Hooligan logic': Chinese state media hardens stance on TikTok deal, casts doubt over Beijing's approval

China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020.

Chinese state media has accused the U.S. of "hooligan logic" in its push for certain conditions in the TikTok deal and cast doubt over whether Beijing will approve the terms.

State-backed Global Times appears to have changed its stance toward the deal after more confusion over the terms of the agreement in which a new U.S.-based company, called TikTok Global, will be set up with U.S. giants Walmart and Oracle taking minority stakes.

The publication, often seen as being close to Beijing's thinking, called the deal "unfair" on Monday and accused Washington of "bullying" and "hooligan logic" because of the specific terms of the deal.

The Chinese tabloid completely changed its tune just one day after saying it expects Beijing to approve the "reasonable" deal.

Confusion currently reigns and things are getting messier.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump gave an in-principle approval to the deal which would see Oracle become TikTok's cloud provider, hosting and processing U.S. user data. TikTok would avoid being shutdown in the U.S.

On Sunday, Global Times published an opinion piece in which it called the deal "reasonable," saying ByteDance had avoided the worst-case scenario of a TikTok shutdown or full sale. The tabloid added that the Chinese government was likely to approve the deal.

On Monday morning China time, TikTok's parent company ByteDance released a statement in Chinese in which it said it was clearing up rumors around the deal. ByteDance said it would own an 80% stake in TikTok Global and would not transfer any algorithms or technology to Oracle. Instead, Oracle could inspect the source code to ensure it addresses Washington's national security concerns.

Then on Monday morning in the U.S., Trump said on Fox News that the Chinese wouldn't have anything to do with TikTok after the deal was sealed, and that Oracle and Walmart would have "total control" over the app, which is actually not the case.

Oracle's Executive Vice President Ken Glueck released a statement to CNBC shortly after Trump's remarks that said Americans will have a "majority" of control over TikTok Global. He also said ByteDance will "have no ownership" over the new entity.