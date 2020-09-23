Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed as investors react to comments from Fed's Powell

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade mixed at the open as investors react to recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, which are set to start their trading week following holidays on Monday and Tuesday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,950 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,090. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,360.30.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked set to rise, with the SPI futures contract at 5,831.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,784.10.

In a prepared testimony, the Fed's Powell said the central bank remains committed to supporting the economy through its tools "for as long as it takes." He also noted that "many economic indicators show marked improvement," though the path forward "continues to be highly uncertain."